CPM relents, hands over RS seats to CPI, Kerala Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM has decided to allow CPI and Kerala Congress (M) to nominate their candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats that fall vacant on July 1. The decision was taken after the LDF meeting held on Monday.

Manorama News reported that the CPM relented after the LDF constituents stuck to their demands.

The six-year tenure of three LDF Rajya Sabha MPs -- Binoy Viswam (CPI), Elamaram Kareem (CPM) and Jose K Mani (Kerala Congress) -- will end on July 1.

Given its strength in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, the LDF can send only two of its candidates to the Rajya Sabha. In the third seat taken over by the UDF, the Indian Union Muslim League on Monday nominated Supreme Court lawyer Haris Beeran as the party's candidate.

While Jose K Mani has been confirmed as the KC(M) nominee, CPI named PP Suneer replacing Viswam. He was nominated after the party's executive committee meeting.

LDF Covener EP Jayarajan said the decision was taken to for the unity of the alliance. RJD, another LDF consituent, raised its objection of not being considered for the RS seat, Manorama News reported.

Apart from the three whose terms will end on July 1, the other Rajya Sabha MPs from Kerala are: AA Rahim (CPM), V Sivadasan (CPM), John Brittas (CPM), P Sandosh Kumar (CPI), Jebi Mather (Congress), and PV Abdul Wahab (Muslim League). The terms of Wahab, Sivadasan and Brittas will end on April 20, 2027. Along with Sandosh, Rahim and Mather will continue till April 2, 2028.