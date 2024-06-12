Build e-toilets for flood-affected tribal families in Nilambur: HC tells Govt

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to build e-toilets for around 300 tribal families residing on the banks of the Chaliyar and Punnapuzha rivers in Nilambur, who were affected by the floods in 2018 and 2019. It was also directed that a report in this regard be filed before the court.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice A J Desai and Justice V G Arun passed this order in a plea filed by Aryadan Shouketh, former chairperson of Nilambur Municipality and a social worker residing in Vaniyampuzha colony in Pothugal grama panchayat, alleging grave human rights violation and injustice faced by the tribal communities in Pothugal, Vazhikadavu, and Karulai villages in Nilambur taluk.

The petitioners' case is that around 300 tribal families residing on the banks of the Chaliyar and Punnapuzha rivers were detrimentally affected by the devastating floods in 2018 and 2019. It is claimed that their houses have become uninhabitable and they have lost access to the mainland and in turn basic facilities like hospitals, ration shops, schools etc, due to a broken bridge.

The bench will consider other matters, including the reconstruction of the bridge, in the coming days. The case is posted for hearing next on July 17.

(With Live Law inputs)