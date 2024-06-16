Young woman beats up molester on KSRTC bus

Kozhikode: A 23-year-old woman was molested inside a KSRTC bus en route to Kozhikode from Mananthavady on Sunday night. In a daring move, the woman beat up the accused after questioning his obscene act. Though the bus driver alerted the police, no case was registered as the woman refused to file a complaint. She said that she already punished the accused.



According to reports, the bus was crowded when the incident took place. Similar incidents took place on KSRTC buses in many places.

In May, a 52-year-old man was arrested for masturbating while sitting next to a college student inside a Kozhikode-bound KSRTC bus. Though the fellow passengers handed over him to the police, he was later released on bail. A few months ago, a man from Malappuram was arrested for attempting to sexually assault a woman on a KSRTC swift bus in Thiruvananthapuram. Safety of women on KSRTC buses is being questioned due to such incidents.