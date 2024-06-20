Heavy rainfall and strong winds forecast, 9 NDRF teams depart for Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has requested the pre-deployment of nine NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams anticipating heavy rainfall and strong winds during the Southwest monsoon. A press note issued by the Commandant Battalion 4, NDRF, Arakkonam noted that NDRF teams will be deployed in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Wayanad.

The teams have been equipped with facilities for flood rescue, collapsed structure search and rescue, and communication gear across key districts. ''Our 24x7 control room in Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with Kerala's emergency operation control room. Advanced communication facilities and vehicle-mounted antenna facilities will be deployed. The teams departed early in the morning to different districts. An integrated control room facility is closely monitoring the operations,'' the Commandant said.

Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala on June 21 and 22, as per the bulletin issued by the IMD. Very Heavy to Extremely Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala on June 23. A cyclonic circulation lies over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & adjoining Telangana at 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Strong Westerly/South Westerly winds at lower levels are likely to prevail over Kerala and Lakshadweep region from June 21 onwards. Under its influence widespread rainfall activity with Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall with Extremely Heavy Rainfall is very likely to occur over isolated places in Kerala on June 23, according to the bulletin.

Rain or thundershowers are most likely to occur at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep for the next seven days as per the rainfall forecast.