Kerala Assembly passes resolution to rename state as 'Keralam'

Thiruvananthapuram: A resolution put forth by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday to rename the state of Kerala as "Keralam" was unanimously approved by the opposition and treasury benches in the state legislative Assembly. This resolution will now be sent to the Centre for approval.

On August 2023, a similar resolution was passed unanimously and sent to the Centre seeking "immediate steps” to amend the state's name under Article 3 of the Constitution that pertains to the formation of states, any alterations to its areas, boundaries, or names of existing states.

But the resolution failed to materialise due to a technical objection and taking that into account, the Assembly on Monday decided to pass a fresh resolution.

(With IANS Inputs)