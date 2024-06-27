Malayalam
Holiday tomorrow for all educational institutions in Kottayam district & four taluks of Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 27, 2024 08:33 PM IST Updated: June 27, 2024 09:30 PM IST
Topic | Alappuzha

Holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in Kottayam disrict on June 28 due to waterlogging. Meanwhile, in neighbouring Alappuzha district, schools, colleges and anganwadis will remain closed in four taluks on Friday.

Alappuzha District Collector has declared holiday for the taluks of Kuttanad, Ambalappuzha, Cherthala and Chengannur. However, scheduled exams have not been postponed in both Kottayam and Alappuzha districts.

Meanwhile, the Pathanamthitta District Collector gave a funny response to students who queried him about a possible holiday. Citing the 'green' (light rain) alert sounded for Pathanamthitta on Friday, the collector posted: "It is green, children. Do your homework and pack your bags."
(to be updated)

