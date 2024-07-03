Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Will not respond to irresponsible people: Guv Arif Mohammad Khan slams M Swaraj

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 03, 2024 12:47 PM IST
Meenu Article Images - 3
Khan was responding to a query on Swaraj's recent remarks at an event in Kannur where the CPM leader reportedly said that being of sound mind was not a condition for being appointed as a governor. File photo: Manorama.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday termed CPM leader M Swaraj as "irresponsible" and said that he will not respond to comments by such persons.
Khan was responding to a query on Swaraj's recent remarks at an event in Kannur where the CPM leader reportedly said that being of sound mind was not a condition for being appointed as a governor.

"Who is Mr Swaraj? He may be anybody, but I do not respond to people like that. Irresponsible people. I do not respond to (them)," Khan said to reporters.

Swaraj had reportedly said that while soundness of mind was one of the many qualifications needed to be an MLA, MP, minister, chief minister, Speaker and prime minister, the only requirement for being a governor was to be above 35 years of age. 
(With PTI inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE