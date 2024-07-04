Kerala Police register case as FMGE paper goes on sale in Telegram, first such case in state

As the country has been rocked by the NEET scam, a fresh issue has emerged, in connection with the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). On noticing an announcement on social media regarding the sale of FMGE question paper and answer key, the Kerala Police have registered a case.

The Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Crime Police has booked groups that posted an advertisement on the social media platform, Telegram. The state police said as part of efforts to detect such frauds, its Cyber division has started 24x7 cyber patrolling on social media platforms.

The case was registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024, making it the first case of its kind in the state to be registered under this law, the police said.

Those who complete MBBS abroad are required to pass the FMGE exam, which is conducted by the National Board of Examinations, to practice in India. The FMGE exam was scheduled to be held in June but postponed to July 6.

(With agency inputs)