African swine fever confirmed in Thrissur, culling of pigs begins

The District Collector, Thrisssur has directed the District Animal Husbandry Officer to carry out culling and burial of pigs in Kattilapoovam and Madakkathara, where African swine fever has been confirmed.



Two Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) consisting of doctors, livestock inspectors and attendants have begun the culling process. Primary disinfection measures will also be taken thereafter.

Animal Husbandry Department District Coordinator Dr G Dinesh said that an area within a one-kilometer radius of the affected farms has been declared an infected zone and a ten-kilometer radius has been declared a surveillance zone. The Collector has also instructed that the distribution of pork from the infected areas, the operation of such shops and the transportation of pigs, pork, and feed to other parts of the district be halted until further orders.

An investigation will be conducted to determine if any pigs have been transported from the affected farms to other farms in the past two months. Strict checks are being conducted in coordination with the police and the RTO at check posts and other entry points in the district to check for illegal transportation of pork and pigs.

In case the swine fever virus is detected in other parts of the district, municipality and village panchayat secretaries, village officers, and rural dairy development officials have been directed to notify the relevant veterinary officer and take measures to control the spread of the virus. Other local bodies included in the surveillance zone are Thrissur Corporation, Vadakkanchery Municipality, and the panchayats of Thekkumkara, Pananchery, and Puthur.