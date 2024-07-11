Cholera outbreak: Two confirmed, 22 suspected cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Besides two confirmed cases of cholera, 22 people are exhibiting symptoms of the disease in Kerala, health officials told Onmanorama on Thursday. Of the 22 suspected cases, 14 are at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, two are undergoing treatment at the SAT Hospital, and six are at the Iranimuttom Community Health Centre.

Two inmates of the Karunya Mission Special School hostel (a care home) tested positive for the bacterial disease on Wednesday. The two men, both over 20 years old, are currently admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and the isolation ward at the Iranimuttom Community Health Centre, respectively.

With these cases, the number of cholera cases at the private care home has reached three. In addition to these three, eight more people from the institution have shown cholera symptoms.

On Tuesday, the health department confirmed a cholera outbreak at the hostel after a 10-year-old boy, who was admitted to SAT Hospital in critical condition, tested positive for the disease. Amid this, a suspected cholera death was also reported: Anu (26), an inmate of the same hostel, died after experiencing diarrhea on July 5.

Health Minister Veena George stated that preventive measures have been intensified in the Neyyattinkara area after some inhabitants of the private special school hostel sought treatment at the hospital with cholera symptoms. Following the minister's direction, the Additional Director of Health Services visited the site and assessed the situation.

The health minister has directed that samples from those showing symptoms be sent for testing as soon as possible. Facilities have been arranged at the Iranimuttom hospital's isolation ward to treat cholera patients. The release said that some care home residents have returned to their homes and will be monitored.

If they or their family members show symptoms, their samples will be tested and treatment will be ensured. Some children in a school attached to the institution have also complained of cholera symptoms and will receive expert care. Preventive measures have also been put in place at the school.