Alappuzha: A patient died after an ambulance collided with a car at Cherthala in Alappuzha district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Udayan (64), native of SL Puram. Three others, who accompanied Udayan on the ambulance, sustained injuries.

The ambulance that was headed in the direction of Cherthala collided with the car headed toward Alappuzha near the SN College Junction.

The injured, Ratheesh and Sreekuttan, have been admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.