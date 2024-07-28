Warning issued for Chittoor river in Palakkad

Palakkad: The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services on Sunday issued a warning for visitors at Chittoor River, which recently witnessed two daring rescue missions. In addition to warnings and surveillance, safety awareness is being provided to local residents, advising them not to enter the river.

In addition to presence of safety measures and surveillance near the Chittoor Narani and Alangadavu causeway, a precautionary training was conducted to prevent further accidents.

In July, fire and rescue personnel were involved in two separate rescue missions to help people stranded at the river. While the first incident involved helping four people from Mysuru, the second included the rescue of two children from Narani.

School students and local residents participated in the awareness programme. The Fire and Rescue Services, Civil Defence, and Apthamitra shared information on the primary steps to be taken after rescuing a person from an accident and the procedures to get them to the hospital. The event was inaugurated by Achuthan and Leela, the parents of Ajin, one of the children who was recently involved in an accident.

