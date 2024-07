Palakkad: Anti-Terrorist Squad of police arrested Maoist leader Somnan from Shoranur railway station here on Sunday. Soman, a native of Wayanad's Kalpetta is the commandant of Nadukani dalam of Maoists. He is facing charges in several cases including attacking police.



The cops nabbed Soman a week after arresting Maoist leader Manoj.

More details are awaited.