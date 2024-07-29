Car rams into house in Alappuzha, 2 DYFI workers killed

Alappuzha: Two DYFI workers died and three were injured after a car went out of control and rammed into a house here on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Aryad block panchayat member M Rajeesh (32) from LG Nivas, Mararikulam South Panchayat, 4th Ward, and his friend, Ananthu (29), son of late Omanakuttan. Their friends, Peelikakathu Veli Akhil (27), Karottu Veli Sujith (26), and Ashwin (21) of Sadashivam, are undergoing treatment at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.



The accident occurred at Preethikulangara South around 9 pm. Rajeesh and his friends were returning home from Marankulangara by car when it went out of control at a curve, veered off a culvert without a handrail, and crashed into the wall of a nearby house. The house belongs to Vijayakumar in 5th Ward of Mararikulam South Panchayat.

Local residents and family members rushed to the scene after hearing the noise and found the car overturned. The Mannancheri police and fire brigade arrived and rescued the passengers after bringing the car back on its wheels. Rajeesh was taken to the hospital in a police jeep, while the others were transported in private vehicles.

Rajeesh, a member of the Aryad Block Panchayat Valavanad Division and Chairman of the Education Standing Committee, was the son of Maniyappan and Omana. He has a sister named Rani. Ananthu, an employee of COIRFED, is survived by his mother Bina and brother Arjun.