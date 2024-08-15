Kerala to launch job stations in assembly constituencies, to be run by entrepreneurs

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government is set to launch job stations across assembly constituencies which will act as hubs for job seekers and aspiring entrepreneurs. Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) will implement the project. Job stations will act as a physical extension of Digital workforce management system (DWMS); the digital platform connected with direct staffing companies where companies can gain access to a curated pool of job seekers.



It is a platform for posting recruitment requirements and managing the entire selection process, including inviting applications, screening candidates, scheduling interviews, issuing offer letters, and handling other employment related tasks, according to the Expression of Interest published by K-DISC.

K-DISC has called for an EoI from prospective entrepreneurs who can establish and operate job stations at constituency level across various districts

of Kerala in Public Private Partnership model. Job Station emerges as a solution to bridge the critical gap of access to information on jobs and empower Kerala's youth population towards economic development. It is a one-stop centre designed to ignite their potential and propel them towards fulfilling careers, either as skilled employees or enterprising entrepreneurs.

These job stations will serve as a comprehensive hub for all skills, employment and entrepreneurship. Job Seekers registered on DWMS shall be offered individualised support and guidance throughout the job search process, including assistance with job application, interview preparation and negotiation, as per EoI.

Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission has conducted an extensive comprehensive household survey to identify potential job seekers with the support of Kudumbasree Mission and has identified 53 lakh candidates who are either looking for a job or a job change. Out of the 53 lakh potential job seekers identified, 17 lakh candidates joined and updated their detailed profiles on DWMS platform, the document notes.