‘Shocked’ over Hema commission report, FEFKA says deep-rooted patriarchal habits should be shed

Kochi: The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has expressed shock over the revelations in the Justice Hema Commission report, which has exposed the sexual exploitation and gender discrimination prevalent in the Malayalam film industry.

In a letter written by FEFKA general secretary Unnikrishnan B to general secretaries of member associations stated that the union would support the government in any steps taken to reform the film industry.

"As a workplace, we have to travel a lot to ensure gender justice and women's safety. Deep-rooted patriarchal habits and approaches should be shed. Though a lot has changed since the days the Hema committee functioned, continuous course correction is needed," the letter dated August 21, stated.

"Women often hesitate to complain to union about sexual and work-related issues because of the fear and reluctance within them. This is not an individual’s limitation. It is a construct of the patriarchy persisting in our workplace for decades. Today, the situation has changed to an extend. Women in workforce have started to speak up," the letter said. It also emphasised that the report should lead them to corrections.

FEFKA expressed serious concern over the committee's finding that Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) members have frequently been denied opportunities. "This is a criticism that the directors union, writers union and production executives union should examine in detail.

The number of films in which the members of WCC worked from 2018 to 2024 should be taken. If a director or writer has wished to work with a member of WCC and was prevented just because she is a member of the collective is a matter of serious concern and actions should be taken," the letter stated.

The union has sought a clear investigation into the mention in the report that a 15-member power group is steering the Malayalam film industry. "It is unclear how such a power group functions. Associations in the industry functions with different aims. A power group of 15 controlling all those organisations is impractical," the letter reads.

FEFKA also criticised the mention in the Hema committee report that an actor founded the union, saying, "It is unclear if the remark is a statement or conclusion. Such a portrayal of the union which was started in 2008 with 1000 members and grown up to have 8,000 members and 21 unions belittles the will power and the ability of the workers to take organisational stances."

The union requested that the secretaries of member associations study the report and make notes on the sections concerning it.