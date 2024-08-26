Sexual assault allegation: Siddique files complaint with DGP

Kochi: Actor Siddique has filed a police complaint against junior artist Revathy Sampath for raising sexual assault allegations against him. In his complaint before the Director General of Police, the actor alleged that some agenda is behind the sexual assault allegations.



The actor who is currently in Ootty reportedly filed the complaint via email. In the complaint, Siddique rubbished the allegations and claimed that he had met Revathy in the presence of her parents.

Siddique argued that Revathy raised allegations against him in 2019, three years after the meeting.

“ Initially, she alleged that I used offensive words against her. But now, she is alleging that I sexually assaulted her. She has changed her allegations against me when the Hema Committee report came out,” wrote Siddique in the complaint. He also termed Revathy's allegation as a publicity stunt.

Reavathy had alleged that Siddique sexually assaulted her at a hotel after the preview show of his movie in 2016. She called him a criminal who stomped on the dreams of many women who aspired to pursue a career in the film industry.