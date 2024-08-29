Sexual assault: After Pinarayi-Mukesh meet, CPM decides to back Kollam MLA

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the calls for his resignation as MLA, actor-politician M Mukesh contacted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and gave an explanation about the sexual assault allegations against him, say reports.

Maradu Police in Ernakulam have slapped non-bailable charges, including rape, against the Kollam MLA, after receiving a complaint from a female actor based in Kochi.



In his explanation to CM, Mukesh is said to have rubbished the charges against him and alleged that the complainant blackmailed him. He informed the CM that he would submit evidence, including WhatsApp chats, to prove the female actor's conspiracy against him.

At the same time, sources hinted that Mukesh moved to a hideout after the female actor raised sexual assault allegations against him before the media. Though police tightened security for his residence in Thiruvananthapuram, the actor was not traced either in the capital city or his home town, Kollam.

When all eyes were on the CPM's stance on Mukesh's resignation, the party made a surprising move favouring the MLA. The party's available secretariat allowed Mukesh to be in the MLA post as the probe is underway. CPM also ignored the CPI national leadership's demand for Mukesh's resignation, as the state committee had not asked for it yet. However, the party will ask the government to remove Mukesh from the film policy committee while reorganising the committee.

Meanwhile, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam will meet Chief Minister and CPM secretary MV Govindan, demanding Mukesh take a break from politics. Discord is reported to be brewing among the CPI members over Mukesh's resignation.

On Thursday morning, senior CPI leader Annie Raja urged Mukesh to step down as MLA and face probe. Maradu police booked Mukesh under IPC section 376 (rape), 354 ( outraging modesty of women), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 454 (trespassing).