Nearly 40 injured as KSRTC-private buses collide head-on in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Nearly 40 passengers, including students, were injured after a KSRTC bus and private bus collided head-on at Nadapuram here on Friday morning. The accident occurred on the state highway near Nadapuram Taluk Hospital by 7.15 am. No casualties are reported yet.



The fire force personnel rescued the KSRTC bus driver, who got stuck in his seat. All the injured passengers were rushed to the nearby Taluk hospital. Later, the seriously injured were shifted to hospitals in Vatakara and Kozhikode.

The front parts of both buses were completely destroyed in the accident. The police, fire department, natives, and autorickshaw drivers jointly conducted the rescue operation.