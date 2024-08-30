Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Nearly 40 injured as KSRTC-private buses collide head-on in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 30, 2024 09:34 AM IST
KSRTC bus collided with a private bus near Nadapuram taluk hospital in Kozhikode. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Nearly 40 passengers, including students, were injured after a KSRTC bus and private bus collided head-on at Nadapuram here on Friday morning. The accident occurred on the state highway near Nadapuram Taluk Hospital by 7.15 am. No casualties are reported yet.

The fire force personnel rescued the KSRTC bus driver, who got stuck in his seat. All the injured passengers were rushed to the nearby Taluk hospital. Later, the seriously injured were shifted to hospitals in Vatakara and Kozhikode.

The front parts of both buses were completely destroyed in the accident. The police, fire department, natives, and autorickshaw drivers jointly conducted the rescue operation.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE