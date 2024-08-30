Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Man arrested for raping three-and-half-year-old daughter in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 30, 2024 10:33 AM IST
Representational image: Shutterstock/ Westock Productions.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Mukkom police arrested a man for allegedly raping her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter.
The man (60), a native of Kozhikode town, was charged under sections 64 (rape) and 65 (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS) and with the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

The man had married twice, and the victim was his daughter from his second marriage. He rarely visited his second wife and child and used to harass the girl, said sources.

The anganwadi staff initially noticed that the girl was experiencing mental distress and had some physical difficulties. She promptly informed the Kunnamangalam ICDS officials, who then notified the Mukkom police.
Thamarassery First Class Magistrate Court 2 remanded the accused on Thursday. Mukkom ASI Abdul Rasheed is leading the investigation

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE