CPM stands by Mukesh, rejects calls for resignation over sexual abuse case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will not ask for the resignation of its Kollam MLA M Mukesh, against whom a non-bailable case has been charged based on a sexual abuse complaint. The party arrived at the decision during the state secretariat meeting here on Saturday. It accepted Mukesh's contention that the case was fabricated and that he would fight it legally. The party has also asked the legislator to refrain from issuing public statements.

The decision comes amid growing calls for the actor's resignation both within the party and outside. Even Politburo member Brinda Karat demanded the MLA's resignation. CPM's key ally, CPI, has also expressed its dissent over allowing Mukesh to continue in the position.

Former LDF convenor E P Jayarajan had said on Thursday that Mukesh would have been forced to resign had two Congress MLAs who were accused of sexual misconduct earlier - Kovalam MLA M Vincent and Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly - resigned. Vincent was arrested in July 2017 after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Eldhose was accused of repeated rape by a woman in 2022, and a chargesheet was filed against him in May this year.

"These two MLAs were accused of graver sexual misconduct. If they had resigned as MLAs, the third (Mukesh) would have had to resign automatically," Jayarajan said.

Clash between Youth Congress workers, cops

Meanwhile, a Youth Congress march against the MLA turned violent in Kollam on Saturday. Youth Congress President Rahul Mamkootathil criticised the police for lathi-charging the protesters, including women, without any provocation.