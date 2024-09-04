Conductor who molested plus two student in bus sentenced to 4 yrs imprisonment in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram fast track special court sentenced a man to four years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 for molesting a plus two student in a bus. According to the verdict pronounced by Judge R Rekha, if the penalty is not paid, the convict shall undergo imprisonment for another two months.

The incident happened on December 8, 2022. The girl boarded the bus to school in the morning. The convict, Santosh Kumar who was employed as the conductor in the bus molested her. The girl was scared and got off the bus. She ran to her school and informed her friends who in turn communicated the incident to the school principal. The cops were informed who collected details about the private bus. The bus was blocked on the way and the conductor was taken into custody.

Special public prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan, Advocate Athiyannur R Y Akhilesh appeared for the prosecution. 17 witnesses were examined and 21 documents were submitted as evidence. Peroorkada S Vinod V K was the investigating official.