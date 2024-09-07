Nivin rape case: Complainant suspects conspiracy, says attempts being made to sabotage probe

Kochi: The complainant in the alleged rape case involving actor Nivin Pauly told the police that she suspected there was a conspiracy at play to sabotage the investigation. Police recorded the statements of the complainant and her husband on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, the complainant said attempts were being made to paint the rape allegation as the work of a 'honeytrap gang'. "The investigation team asked for personal details today, including my source of income. I handed over my passport to the probe team," she said.

The interrogation happened at the Aluva Crime Branch office on Nivin Pauly's complaint. The actor submitted a complaint to the chief minister, DGP and the Special Investigation Team, claiming that the rape allegation was false and that the conspiracy should be probed.

Oonnukal police registered a case against six people, including Nivin, on the complaint of a Neriyamangalam native, who said she was brought to Dubai on the pretext of an acting job and raped. Nivin is the sixth accused. The other accused are Shreya of Kottayam, film producer A K Sunil of Thrissur, Binu, Basheer and Kuttan of Ernakulam.

According to the complainant, she was promised a job as a 'caregiver' in Europe last November. When that did not pan out, the first accused, Shreya, took her to Dubai, saying she had several connections in the film industry and that she would get her an acting job. There, she was taken to a hotel room and sexually assaulted by the other accused. The charges have been made for sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Nivin outright denied the allegation and filed a counter-complaint. Nivin's friends in the film industry also came forward in support of the actor, stating he was in Kerala the day the complainant said the incident happened.