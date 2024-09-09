TVM water crisis: Minister Sivankutty assures detailed probe

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister V Sivankutty here on Monday expressed disappointment over the delay in restoring water supply in the capital city. People in 44 wards of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation were affected due to the four-day-long water supply disruption. Talking to Manorama News, Sivankutty assured that the government would probe into the lapses of the officials that led to the water crisis in the city. He added that proper action would be taken to check similar incidents in future.



“The Kerala Water Authority had planned to restore the water supply within 48 hours while starting the work on Thursday. However, a fault in the valve of the pipe and alignment delayed the work. Heavy rain in the area also affected the KWA's efforts to restore water pumping. People struggled a lot due to the shortage of water. Though the government supplied water through tanker lorries, most of the people failed to get sufficient water to meet their requirements,” said the minister.

“The minister for water resources told me that a detailed probe would be carried out to find the reason behind the water crisis that affected thousands of people. The alleged lapses in coordination of the work between departments will be examined. If any lapses are found, strict action will be taken to avoid it in the future,” asserted Sivankutty.

Water supply in certain parts of the city was disrupted for four days due to the realignment of pipelines as part of the track doubling work on the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil railway line. The water supply was restored on Sunday night.