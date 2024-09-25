Arjun’s family to address public only after DNA test results, says cousin

Kozhikode: After seventy-two days of tireless efforts, a body suspected to be that of Kozhikode native Arjun was recovered from the Gangavali River on Wednesday. However, his family in Kannadikkal has yet to accept the news fully and is awaiting DNA test results for confirmation. Until the results are available, they have decided not to address the public or media.



“Arjun’s family will address the public only after the DNA test confirms his identity,” said Arjun’s cousin Vyshakh to Onmanorama. He added, "We hope the remains will reach home within two days once the formalities are completed. Relatives and people from all walks of life have already started gathering at the house."

Kozhikode North MLA Thottathil Ravindran visited the family on Wednesday evening on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan soon after the body was recovered. Forest and Wildlife Minister A K Saseendran also assured that the Kerala government would bear all the expenses to bring Arjun's mortal remains home. The state has also directed Kozhikode collector Snehil Kumar Singh IAS to coordinate with Uttara Kannada district authorities to make necessary arrangements.

According to Uttara Kannada district collector Lakshmi Priya, the DNA test results are expected within two days.

Arjun’s body and the truck he drove were recovered from the Gangavali river on Wednesday during an intensive search operation led by the Karnataka government using a dredging machine. His sister, Anju, and the truck’s owner, Manaf, were present at the site during the recovery. Parts of the truck, including a mudguard, engine, and crash guard, had been found earlier.

Arjun, along with two others, went missing on July 16 following a massive landslide on National Highway 66 at Ankola’s Shirur. When the incident happened, he was en route to Kerala from Karnataka with a truckload of wood. Although the Karnataka government launched a search operation shortly after, it was suspended on July 28 due to adverse weather and strong river currents. Authorities later concluded that the truck was likely trapped under riverbed silt and brought in a dredging machine from Goa, with the Karnataka government covering the full cost of the operation.