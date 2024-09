Thrissur: A major ATM robbery occurred in Thrissur early Friday morning. A gang of four thieves who arrived in a white car targeted three ATMs, using a gas cutter to break them open.

The ATMs were located in Mapranam, Kolazhy, and Shornur Road near Swaraj Round. The heist took place between 2.30 am and 4 am on Friday. Approximately Rs 65 lakh was stolen from the machines. Bank officials informed the police about the robbery.