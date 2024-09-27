CPM-BJP conspiracy led to Thrissur Pooram disruption: K Muraleedharan

Thrissur: Congress leader K Muraleedharan raised a sharp criticism against CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the disruption of Thrissur Pooram. He alleged that the nexus between CPM and BJP led to the sabotage of the famous temple festival in Kerala. Condemning the alleged CPM-BJP link, the former MP argued that Suresh Gopi's victory in Lok Sabha elections led to the end of the probe into Karuvannur co-operative bank scam and Exalogic Solutions fraud. He added that the state government also closed the Kodakara hawala money case in which BJP leaders are involved.



“ Suresh Gopi arrived at Thekkinkkadu maidan on Pooram day in Seva Bharathi's ambulance. Usually, ambulances are not taken to the temple premises on an auspicious day for situations except medical emergencies. No one collapsed or died in the temple premises. But still, the BJP took an ambulance for Suresh Gopi. It confirms the conspiracy. The issues related to Thrissur Pooram, starting from the ADGP's meeting with the RSS leader to dispute over rent for shops indicate that there was a big political conspiracy,” said Muraleedharan.

He noted that Thrissur district collector had restricted LDF candidate VS Sunil Kumar from visiting Thrissur pooram venue amid the issues. He argued that all these incidents link to a political conspiracy to win votes for Suresh Gopi in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress leader also accused Pinarayi Vijayan of shaking hands with Narendra Modi by ignoring CPI and PV Anvar.

“ We should not cooperate with any probe into Thrissur pooram disruption other than the judicial probe. Now, Pinarayi should dismiss the assembly and face elections. He should take moral responsibility of the issue and resign. LDF government has already violated all the mandates. They cheated the minorities by favouring RSS, he added.

Thrissur Pooram on April 19, 2024, was disrupted due to alleged police highhandedness. Thiruvambady Devaswom, a major organiser of the famous temple festival had halted the ritual including the fireworks after getting irked with the curbs imposed by the police.