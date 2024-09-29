Siddique’s son says his friends taken into custody, SIT using coercive tactics to uncover actor’s hideout

Actor Siddique’s son Shaheen on Sunday alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the rape case against his father, has been using coercive tactics to reveal the actor's whereabouts. Shaheen claimed that the cops threatened to take one of his friends into custody if he failed to cooperate. He also added that two of his friends, Nadeer Bakker and Paul Joy Mathew, who were taken into custody by the SIT, are currently missing.

"SIT took Nadeer and Paul from their residence around 5:30 am on Sunday. Later, I received a call from Nadeer’s phone. He spoke to me on speakerphone, saying that the police would arrest him unless I gave them information about my father’s location," Shaheen told Manorama News. The families of the missing individuals also lodged complaints with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), citing the incident.

Siddique has been missing for five days following the High Court's rejection of his anticipatory bail in the rape case involving a young actress. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear his plea on Monday.

The Museum Police registered the case based on the actress's complaint, charging Siddique under sections for rape (IPC 376) and criminal intimidation (506). The actor revealed to the police that she was assaulted in a Thiruvananthapuram hotel in January 2016. According to her statement, she encountered Siddique during the preview screening of his film Sukhamaayirikkatte at a theatre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Following the allegations, Siddique resigned from his position as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). The charges against him are part of a broader investigation involving multiple Malayalam film industry figures following revelations of sexual harassment and exploitation from the Justice K Hema Committee’s report. The Kerala government has since established a special investigation team to probe these allegations.