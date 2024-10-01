Cop to face action for leaking probe report on Ashram arson case to MLA Anvar

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Home Department has received a report against the police official who leaked sensitive information against the Kerala police to MLA PV Anvar. The report, submitted by the State Special Branch to the DGP and the Home Department, disclosed how a top official in the Thiruvananthapuram Control Room directly handed over an investigation file to Anvar. According to the report, this file pertained to the police probe into the October 2018 arson at the Swami Sandeepananda Giri Ashram in Kundamonkadavu. The report also includes this official's travel records.



While stepping up his attack on ADGP Ajith Kumar and CM’s political secretary P Sasi, the Nilambur MLA had claimed that the police probe in the attack on Swami Sandeepananda Giri's ashram was sabotaged by a criminal group in the force headed by Ajithkumar and that Sasi did not bring it to the CM or the government.

Following the allegations raised by Anvar against top officials in the Malappuram police, the Home Department had transferred all senior officers in the district to outside locations. However, Anvar's camp expressed dissatisfaction with the transfer of certain officials. These officials, nevertheless, now face the prospect of further action.

Meanwhile, the police intelligence wing has also submitted a list of police officials suspected of having ties to gold smuggling racket. The report also points to the role of some police officers in instructing the gold smugglers to give interviews to TV news channels and make statements against the police. Although this move targeted the now-suspended SP Sujith Das, it was orchestrated by a group of officials, including police association leaders. Steps are now being taken at police headquarters to initiate action against these officers as well.

The IPS Association had held an executive meeting and passed a resolution against Anvar on the same night when he launched a public criticism against Malappuram SP Sasidharan during a Police Officers Association meeting. Although the IPS Association initially planned to approach the Chief Minister regarding Anvar's accusations, they fell silent after the Nilambur MLA leaked an audio clip of his phone conversation with SP Sujith Das the next day. The association has not convened its executive meeting since.

Police to register cases against Anvar in all complaints

Meanwhile, the police have received instructions to register cases against PV Anvar over all the complaints to be received against him. The department usually registers cases only after conducting a preliminary investigation on the complaints received. Still, the district police chiefs have received a specific directive from the police headquarters to bypass this process in Anvar’s case.

MLA Anvar was the second accused in the murder of Palliparambil Abdul Manaf, a Youth League worker. Although the trial court had acquitted all 21 accused in the case, the state government and Manaf’s brother, Abdul Razakh filed appeals in the High Court against this ruling. The government observed this case as a potential tool to use against Anvar.

By pursuing the case, the government aims to achieve two objectives. Firstly, it could potentially hinder any alliance between Anvar and the Muslim League, given that Manaf was a Youth League worker. Secondly, by taking a strict stance in the High Court, the government might be able to entrap Anvar in the case once and for all.

The government is also investigating land deals linked to Anvar’s water theme park. With the Revenue Department not fully cooperating, the investigation is being carried out with the assistance of pro-CPM service organisations.

The police are likely to reopen a case against the Nilambur MLA for allegedly defrauding an NRI who is known to be a CPM supporter. The Crime Branch initially investigated this case but later converted it into a civil case, triggering widespread allegations that the government was attempting to shield Anvar.