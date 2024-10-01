Secularists & democrats, not fascists, attended Nilambur meeting: Anvar

Malappuram: Nilambur MLA P V Anvar on Tuesday accused the CPM of trying to label attendees at his public meeting as "fascists and propagators of communalism," cautioning that this tactic could damage the party's reputation. "Those people who came to Niambur are solely committed to democracy and secularism," Anvar emphasised.



The remarks came after senior CPM leader Paloli Mohammed Kutty’s earlier statement, claiming that members of the SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami had supported Anvar’s Nilambur meeting. Paloli added that "no CPM members were present" at the event. The meeting, organised by Anvar, aimed to clarify his opposition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Left-led government, and the CPM.

Anvar, however, voiced his deep respect for Paloli, calling him one of the most esteemed leaders within the CPM. "There's no doubt about it. Even in retirement, Paloli continues to lead a righteous and ethical life, committed to the party," he said.

Anvar admitted to a lapse in communication, acknowledging that he had failed to inform Paloli of his concerns regarding the state government and the home ministry. "I will meet him soon and explain the situation. I believe he will understand. It was my mistake not to convey the truth to him earlier," Anvar added.

The MLA reiterated his criticism of the state’s police force, "led by ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajith Kumar," stating that their actions had tarnished the government's reputation. "This was reflected in the results of the recent Lok Sabha elections. It’s no like what CPM propagates. The people of Kerala know what’s really happening," he said.

During another public meeting in Kozhikode on Monday evening, Anvar accused the Chief Minister of undermining Kerala's secularism by aligning with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).