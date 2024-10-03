CPI’s VS Sunil Kumar welcomes three-tier probe into Thrissur pooram disruption

Thrissur: CPI leader and former Thrissur Lok Sabha candidate V S Sunil Kumar on Thursday welcomed the government’s three-tier probe into the Thrissur Pooram disruption. Expecting a thorough and prompt investigation, Sunil Kumar stated that attempts to disrupt the festival "for political purposes" were a significant social issue. He also accused the RSS of conspiring.



Earlier in the day, a cabinet meeting decided to investigate the festival disruption on three levels: 1) DGP Sheikh Darvesh will probe the lapses that happened on the part of ADGP (Law & Order) M R Ajith Kumar in investigating the pooram sabotage, 2) Crime Branch ADGP H Venkitesh will investigate the conspiracy behind the issue, and 3) Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham will look into any negligence by officials from various government departments involved in the conduct of pooram.

The Thiruvambady Devaswom welcomed the state’s decision, while the Paramekkavu expressed dissatisfaction and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry.“The festival was disrupted by the cops and government authorities, and there were no lapses on the part of the public and Dewasom,” said Thiruvambady Devaswom secretary K Gireesh.“The police alone cannot be blamed in this issue. We do not think they took part in any controversy,” said Paramekkavu Devaswom secretary G Rajesh. Reiterating the CPI’s stance on the issue, Sunil Kumar also emphasised that Ajith Kumar should be removed from his position.