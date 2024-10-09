Hortus Aksharaprayanam flagged off from Kottayam

Kottayam: The Aksharaprayanam (journey of alphabets) carrying the message of Hortus, the literary and cultural festival organised by Malayala Manorama on November 1, 2, and 3 in Kozhikode, was flagged off by Chief Editor Mammen Mathew from the Malayala Manorama courtyard at 9.30 am on Wednesday. Writer and Hortus Director NS Madhavan handed over the first letter for the journey.



The Aksharaprayanam will travel through selected literary and cultural centres, educational institutions and libraries in all districts of Kerala. Small replicas of Malayalam letters collected from reception centres will be installed at the main venue in Kozhikode as part of the Hortus festival. Programmes that shed light on the paths of reading and writing will also be arranged.

The Hortus Aksharaprayanam team will visit three colleges in the district on Wednesday. The team will be welcomed at CMS College, KE College Mannanam, and Ettumanoorappan College.