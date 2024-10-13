Youth dies after falling into highway construction pit in Thrissur

A 24-year-old man died after his two-wheeler plunged into a pit at a national highway construction site at Kodungallur. The deceased, Nikhil, son of Kurishingal George, was a resident of Azhikode near Chungam Bridge. The incident happened late Saturday night on the Chandappura-Kottappuram bypass, south of Gaurishankar Junction.

Despite traffic diversions in place due to ongoing construction works, Nikhil bypassed the restriction and inadvertently fell into the pit. “He was likely unaware of the hazard,” said Kodungallur police. Road workers were the first to spot the accident and rushed him to the hospital, but Nikhil had already succumbed to his injuries.

Local residents have expressed concern over the absence of streetlights and adequate warning signs in the area. They also alleged that a shed built for workers in the middle of the four-lane road has made the route nearly impassable. Additionally, frequent traffic diversions without a proper temporary alternative road have added to the confusion and risk for two-wheeler riders, locals added.