Singer Machattu Vasanthi’s funeral to be held today in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Noted singer Machatt Vasanthi (81) will be laid to rest today in Kozhikode. Her mortal remains will be available for public homage starting at 10 am at the Town Hall. She passed away on Sunday at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.



Vasanthi had been battling health issues ever since an accident years ago and was also undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. Her soulful voice gave life to many timeless songs such as "Pachapanamthathe Punnarapoomuthe...", which continues to resonate in the hearts of Malayalis.

Born in Kakkad, Kannur, Vasanthi was the daughter of Machattu Krishnan -- a communist party worker, revolutionary singer, radio artist, and Kalyani. Her journey into the world of music began at a young age, during a Kisan Sabha meeting when the 9-year-old Vasanthi was lifted onto the stage by E K Nayanar and encouraged to sing. Her talent was quickly recognised by renowned musician M S Baburaj, a close friend of her father.

Under Baburaj’s guidance, Vasanthi honed her musical skills, travelling to his home at Kallayi every morning for training. She made her playback singing debut in the film Thiramala, which also marked Baburaj’s first movie as a music director. The movie, however, was never released.

Following this debut, Vasanthi soon made her mark with a few memorable songs in the film Minnaminungu, directed by Ramu Karyattu. The songs "Thathamme Thathamme" and "Aaru Chollidum," written by P Bhaskaran and composed by Baburaj, became instantly popular. Over the next few years, she lent her voice to thousands of songs across plays, films, and radio broadcasts.

In addition to her singing career, Vasanthi excelled as a stage actor. She performed in numerous acclaimed plays, including Thilakkunna Kadal by Nellikode Bhaskaran, Oedipus by Deshaposhini, Vallatha Pahayan directed by Bahadur, Uzhavuchal by P J Antony, Karuthapennu by Raja Theatres alongside Kuthiravattom Pappu, Ningal Enne Communistakki by KPAC, and several plays directed by Thikkodiyan.

Her popularity soared to a new high when she sang a duet with Yesudas in the movie Olavum Theeravum. Baburaj's song "Manimaran Thannathu " continues to remain a beloved piece in Malayalam cinema.

After marrying Balakrishnan, a project operator, Vasanthi took a step back from extensive travel to focus on her family. At her husband's suggestion, she limited her career to performing in plays while staying with family. However, when her husband passed away at the age of 48, Vasanthi returned to her busy career in a bid to settle the debts he had left behind.

Vasanthi is survived by her son, Murali, and daughter, Sangeetha. Despite her advanced age, she remained active in public life, often singing at election campaigns in support of candidates.