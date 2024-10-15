Ajith Kumar held closed-door meetings with RSS leaders, true purpose cannot be found: Probe report

The high-level police team that probed the allegations regarding former ADGP (Law&Order) M R Ajith Kumar's meeting with RSS leaders has reported that the true purpose of his meetings could not be ascertained as they were held in closed rooms with no independent witnesses. The inquiry report was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The high-level team led by DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb was constituted to probe the allegations of Ajith Kumar's meetings with RSS leaders Ram Madhav and Dattatreya Hosabale.



According to the probe report, Ajith Kumar visited Thrissur in April 2023 and met RSS Sampark Pramukh and his family friend Jayakumar at the Hyatt Hotel. Jayakumar told him about the RSS camp in the district, and Ajithkumar expressed his eagerness to meet Hosabale in person.

Ajithkumar went to the camp in a car arranged by Jayakumar. He told the probe team that his official vehicle was avoided since it was a personal meeting that lasted only a few minutes. Unnirajan, a retired IPS officer was also there in the camp, Ajith Kumar told the probe team. According to Ajith Kumar, the meeting was personal and private in nature.



His meeting with Ram Madhav happened at the Leela Raviz Hotel during a conclave in June 2023. Ajithkumar was one of the invitees to the conclave. According to the report, after the conclave, Ashish Nair, vice-president of Raviz Group, expressed his wish to give a presentation regarding the Leela Raviz hotel to RSS leader Ram Madhav and requested Ajithkumar to accompany him. According to the report, he met Ram Madhav along with Ashish Nair in his hotel room. Ajith Kumar said that this meeting was also personal.

"Ajith Kumar admitted that he had met both the RSS leaders, Ram Madhav and Dattatreya Hosabale, for purely private purposes and to build a rapport with them so that their interventions would help perform his duties as ADGP(L&O). He further stated that he used to meet leaders of various political and social organisations," the report said.

The probe team noted that the meetings were neither part of his official duty to deal with law and order issues nor part of any investigation of any case. They were also not part of private or family functions to which he was an invitee.

"The true purpose of the meeting could not be ascertained, as it was a closed-door meeting between the two individuals," the report noted. The probe team observed that while Ajithkumar said his visit was only a courtesy call to RSS leaders, it is unclear as to why he went to meet Dattatreya Hosabale at Paramekkavu Vidyamandir school, Thrissur, by leaving his official car and travelled in a private vehicle of RSS leader Jayakumar.

"Since he admitted in his statement that his visit was merely a courtesy call, it is not possible to determine the exact reason of the meeting or what transpired in the meeting as it was held in a closed room with no other independent witnesses. Hence it could not be confirmed whether it was a courtesy meeting or otherwise," the report showed.

The team noted that it could not get any evidence to prove or disprove allegations that he met the RSS leaders to seek assistance in getting the President's Medal for distinguished service and for the inclusion of his name in the UPSC select list for the post of DGP cum state police chief.