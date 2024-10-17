Misbehaved with woman journalist: Suresh Gopi moves bail plea in High Court

Kozhikode: Union Minister Suresh Gopi sought regular bail from a magisterial court on Wednesday in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly misbehaving with a woman journalist. The court has scheduled a hearing for framing charges in January next year. Gopi's brother and his wife served as sureties for his bail plea, said his lawyer, who also mentioned that the actor plans to appeal the trial court's proceedings in the Kerala High Court.



Nadakkavu Police registered the case under section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the IPC in October 2023 based on the complaint of a journalist who works with a local television channel.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced showing Gopi placing his hand on the journalist's shoulder, which she pushed away twice during their interaction with reporters. In the face of significant criticism, Gopi apologised, asserting that he had intended to treat the journalist affectionately.