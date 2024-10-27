Crime Branch probe into Thrissur Pooram sabotage hits dead-end

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch investigation into the alleged conspiracy to sabotage the Thrissur Pooram has been stalled after it emerged that Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms could be made accused in the case.

After Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that a team led by Crime Branch Chief H Venkatesh would probe the incident, the government issued instructions to conduct the investigation based on a report filed by the former ADGP (law and order) M R Ajith Kumar. However, it is learnt that Ajith Kumar’s report includes references against the two temples which organise the renowned festival.

The Crime Branch can only investigate cases which are already registered. In cases registered by the local police, the Crime Branch will start a probe only after preparing an FIR. As no case exists regarding the alleged sabotage of Thrissur Pooram, a new case has to be registered. However, the government has decided against this. Instead, it is planning to start an investigation after obtaining a complaint in which no accused are named.

Incidentally, the Crime Branch does not resort to the methods used by vigilance and local police to collect information. The team investigating the Pooram incident includes DIG Thomson Jose, Kollam Rural SP Sabu Mathew, Kochi SP P Rajkumar, Vigilance DySP Biju V Nair and inspectors Chittaranjan and R Jayakumar.

Other probes

Meanwhile, a special team led by DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb is investigating whether there were lapses on the part of the then ADGP Ajith Kumar in the disruption of the Pooram. Another special team, led by ADGP Manoj Abraham, is investigating possible faults by officials from various government departments during the festival.

The DGP had earlier submitted a report to the Home Secretary listing the lapses by Ajith Kumar. Subsequently, the Home Secretary ordered a detailed investigation by the DGP himself.

The Chief Minister had earlier admitted that Ajith Kumar had failed to reach the venue after the festival was disrupted, even though he was present in Thrissur at that time. Meanwhile, a controversy also erupted over a meeting between Ajith Kumar and certain top RSS leaders.

RSS response

At the same time, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale – whom Ajith Kumar had met - told the media at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh that there was nothing wrong in talking to people who believe in the good of the nation. In his first reaction to the meeting with Ajith Kumar, the RSS leader said that meetings with politicians and government officials were routine affairs. “Why are those opening ‘shops of love’ opposing meetings with RSS leaders?” he asked, referring to the Congress campaign.

Pooram not disrupted, fireworks delayed: CM

In a related development, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Kozhikode on Saturday that the Thrissur Pooram was not disrupted and there was only a delay in conducting the fireworks display.

“The Sangh Parivar and the Muslim League are alleging that Pooram was disrupted. But, all religious rituals were conducted as per custom and on time. Only the fireworks display was a little delayed. Can it be termed as disruption of Pooram,” he said.

Releasing CPM state committee member P Jayarajan’s book ‘Keralam: Muslim Rashtreeyam, Rashtreeya Islam’, the Chief Minister also attacked the Muslim League over the allegations regarding the Ajith Kumar-RSS meetings. “The Muslim League is hand in glove with the Jama’at-e-Islami secretary, who carried out discussions with the RSS,” he said.