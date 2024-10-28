Malayalam
KSRTC bus catches fire in Kochi, no casualties

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 28, 2024 04:35 PM IST Updated: October 28, 2024 04:49 PM IST
The KSRTC bus engulfed in flames. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: An AC low-floor bus of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation caught fire at Chittoor Road here on Monday. No casualties were reported. The fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flames.
The bus was coming to Ernakulam from Thodupuzha when the fire broke out. The vehicle was completely damaged in the fire, the reason for which is yet to be ascertained.

The bus driver said he was able to stop the vehicle and evacuate the passengers safely because the warning system promptly went off as soon as the fire broke out.

