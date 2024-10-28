Malayalam
Woman architect attempts suicide at Ernakulam Collectorate following corruption allegations

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 28, 2024 05:29 PM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: An architect attempted suicide in front of the Ernakulam Collectorate on Monday. The woman, identified as Sheeja, attempted to take her life in front of the Local Self-Government Election Office at the Collectorate this afternoon.

Sheeja, whose office is in Palluruthy, faced allegations of irregularities related to a building plan she had submitted. Following this, a recommendation was issued to suspend her license. Sheeja was at the Collectorate in connection with the matter. She poured petrol over her body and then collapsed. She was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state.

