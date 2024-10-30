108 ambulance staff on indefinite strike; emergency services disrupted

Thiruvananthapuram: The staff of 108 ambulance services across Kerala began an indefinite strike on Wednesday, citing delays in monthly wage payments. The strike, led by the Kerala State 108 Ambulance Employees Union (CITU), includes emergency service staff, resulting in significant disruptions to emergency response services. The workers reduced services earlier today before fully halting emergency response by noon.

The staff demand timely salary and increment distribution, an end to unexplained transfers, and a formal contract ensuring prompt salary payments. The Health Department has requested an estimated Rs 90 crore for the ambulance staff’s salary distribution.

However, the Finance Department has not yet approved the funds, as reported by Manorama News. Despite authorities informing staff of efforts to resolve the issue, the staff declined to resume services.