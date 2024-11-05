Leander Paes, Abhilash Tomy and Faizal Kottikollon share their success mantras

Kozhikode; “My success mantra is in how much I focus on the journey toward my goal'', former Indian tennis player Leander Paes said. He was speaking at a debate on "Wellness and the vibe of Life," held at the Thula Wellness Clinic as part of the Hortus Literature and Arts Festival organised by Malayala Manorama.” In 2003, I stepped onto the court for the Australian Open doubles final with Martina Navratilova, despite a severe headache. The next morning, I woke up feeling as though my eyesight was deteriorating, so I sought treatment.

“About 30 MRIs and biopsies were conducted at a hospital there. It was two Indian doctors who discovered that I didn’t have cancer but a parasite infection. Although I recovered and returned to life, my body shape had changed. I gained weight, and many assumed I wouldn't play again. But I returned to the court. When I came home after treatment, I was bald. Yet, I made a determined comeback to the tennis court'', Paes recounted.

Abhilash Tomy, a retired Indian Navy officer and yachtsman, narrated his journey of resilience after a severe spinal injury from a mid-sea boat accident, which had left him bedridden. “The reason behind my comeback was that I didn’t view the fall as a defeat. Everyone was asking me when my next trip was going to be. This was the success mantra behind my return'', he said.

Faizal Kottikollon shared his perspective on clinical wellness, explaining that the focus should not just be on curing illness, but on restoring individuals to their original state through treatment. He noted that the concept of Thula arose from his experience elevating government schools to international standards and his engagement with modern medicine at Meitra Hospital. The session was moderated by Namratha Sakkariya.

Movies and Books: constant companions of Roshan Mathew

Kozhikode: Actor Roshan Mathew believes that each individual shares a friendship with art, and for him, it was movies and books that kept him company during the isolation of the lockdown. He was speaking at a session titled `The art of balance’, held at the Thula Wellness Clinic as part of the Malayala Manorama Hortus Festival.

At the same session, wellness coach Deanne Pandey highlighted the health issues developed by teenagers who pursue unscientific methods to achieve a lean body, resulting in conditions like thyroid problems. `` When we train for the Miss India competition, each participant’s training and diet are based on their specific body needs. The concept of size zero can never be accepted. Instead, I always encourage people to bring their bodies under control through activities like dance or yoga’’, she said. The debate was moderated by Namratha Sakkariya.

The Manorama Hortus International Festival, an event celebrating arts and literature, took place on Kozhikode Beach from November 1 to 3, with sponsorship from Santa Monica and Jain University.