Congress' Shanimol Usman, Bindu Krishna slam police for midnight raid without women cops

Palakkad: The midnight police search of rooms occupied by Congress women leaders in the politically charged Palakkad Assembly constituency has sparked controversy. The police team, including plainclothes officers, searched the rooms on suspicion of hidden black money. The Assistant Commissioner of Police told the media that it was a routine inspection as part of election procedures. Congress leaders Shanimol Usman and Bindu Krishna stated that their belongings, including clothes, were tossed out during the search. Usman's room was searched after she demanded the presence of a woman cop for the raid.



“This was a severe overreach by the police,” Shanimol Usman told the media. “I have been in politics for over three decades, and this action questioned my dignity as a woman. After midnight, someone knocked on my door and began pushing at it. They rang the bell and demanded that I open up. Four male officers in uniform were there. I changed my clothes and came out. Since there were plainclothes officers, I asked to see their ID cards, but they refused. A female officer searched me, and all my belongings, including clothes, were taken out and inspected. They even searched the bathroom and under the bed. I asked for a written record of the search details, but I did not receive a clear response,” she said.

Bindu Krishna also stated that she felt greatly humiliated as a woman. “When I was asleep, I heard men shouting outside my room. I woke up to someone ringing the bell, and when I opened the door, there were police officers asking to inspect the room. My husband and I were staying in the room. The police barged in, inspected four bags, and threw our clothes out. I asked them to check everything, and when they finished, I requested a written statement confirming they found nothing. This is a major conspiracy and a complete denial of justice,” Bindu Krishna remarked.

The Congress party announced a protest march to the SP’s office at 11 am.