Kozhikode: Abdul Rahim, a native of Kodampuzha in Feroke awaiting release in a Saudi Arabian prison, declined an in-person visit with his mother, who had travelled to Riyadh to see him. Instead, his mother, Fathima spoke to him via video call.



Rahim’s mother, brother MP Naseer, and uncle Abbas arrived at Al Iskan prison on Al Kharj Road in Riyadh. Though prison authorities allowed Fathima entry, Rahim refused to meet her. The family later claimed that outside intervention prevented her from meeting Rahim directly.

According to reports, the family went to Saudi Arabia without notifying the legal aid cell, which has been working on Rahim's case for 18 years. With a court hearing scheduled for November 17, Rahim was learned to have previously told his family not to visit him in jail.

Frustrated by the prolonged delay in Rahim’s release, his mother and brother travelled to Saudi Arabia on October 30, hoping to see him in person. After meeting with him, the family planned to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

The family had expected Rahim’s release order to come through on October 21. However, the case was postponed for another hearing, with the court clarifying that the same bench that previously overturned Rahim’s death sentence would issue the final decision on his release. It was also mentioned that the Chief Justice's office would ultimately rule on the matter. The legal aid cell has now been informed that the case will be reviewed on November 17. With legal procedures nearly complete, they hope the release will not face further delays.

Rahim had gone to Saudi Arabia in November 2006 as the driver of a Saudi national and was tasked with taking care of the latter’s disabled son. Only a month into his job, Rahim accidentally hit the tube attached to the boy's throat, rendering the child unconscious. As the boy later died, a court in Riyadh found Rahim guilty of murder and sentenced him to death. The death sentence was revoked in July this year after the boy's family informed the court of their willingness to grant pardon to Rahim by accepting blood money. Keralites from different parts of the country had raised Rs 34 crores as blood money to secure his release from the jail.