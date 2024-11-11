Stringent action to be taken against officials who violate service rules, discipline: Minister Rajan

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Monday emphasised that stringent action would be taken against officials who violate service rules and discipline while in office. The minister's statement came in response to recent controversies involving Agricultural Department Special Secretary N Prasanth's social media posts targeting his senior colleague, Additional Chief Secretary A Jayathilak.

Rajan noted that any issues at the IAS level are being taken very seriously by the government. He also confirmed that Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan would present her observations on the matter to the Chief Minister, and the government would take appropriate action based on these findings. "The government cannot allow any officer to act as they wish. We will proceed with the matter following proper procedures and rules. Strict action will be taken against anyone who violates them," he stated.

Prasanth's social media posts accused Jayathilak of "orchestrating baseless" news reports and referred to him as a “psychopath” for allegedly tarnishing the careers of several subordinates. The controversy arose after reports surfaced that Jayathilak had submitted a report to the Chief Minister accusing Prasanth of lapses during his tenure as CEO of 'Unnathi'—an initiative aimed at the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The report claimed that several crucial files from the initiative had mysteriously gone missing under Prasanth's watch.