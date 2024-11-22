Pathanamthitta: The continuous mental harassment by three of her classmates led to the death of Ammu Sajeev, a fourth-year nursing student at SME Nursing College, Chuttippara, police said.

Though the four were close friends till a few months ago, Ammu was subjected to constant harassment after a rift occurred in their friendship. Police said there were attempts to assault her physically as well.

On November 15, Ammu, who suffered fatal injuries after falling from the top of the hostel building, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Police arrested three classmates. A case has been registered for abetment of suicide.

Police said minor issues between friends escalated into disputes. The rift widened after a classmate lost the log book used in the lab in the first week of November. The three classmates alleged that Ammu was behind the theft.

The student who lost the book did not complain, but a teacher informed the principal. The principal called a meeting of parents. The meeting was scheduled for November 13. Since Ammu's father could not attend, the meeting was postponed to the 18. But three days before the meeting, she was found dead.

The classmates had searched Ammu's room for the log book and tossed around things. There are also allegations that she was called a "thief" and mocked, police said.

Ammu's parents had filed a complaint with the college regarding the mental harassment she faced from her classmates. They were determined to file a complaint if they didn't receive the logbook before the meeting on the 18th. However, Ammu passed away before that.

Police said the classmates also objected to appointing Ammu as the tour coordinator. The class teacher had suggested Ammu's name. No objections were raised in the class when the announcement was made. The police later received information that the three classmates had spoken against the decision within the class.

The police also said the three classmates had been harassing Ammu constantly on the college campus. They were arrested based on the statements of fellow students, college authorities, and Ammu's family. The phones of Ammu and the arrested students have been sent for forensic examination. The students will be taken into custody if necessary.