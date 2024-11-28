Income Tax officials conducted a raid on Thursday at the Kochi office of Parava Films, a production house owned by Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, over allegations of black money transactions. The probe also extends to Dream Big Productions, owned by Binesh, and the alleged sum he received.

This raid follows an earlier investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which targeted alleged money laundering activities and profit-sharing disputes concerning Parava Films. The ED has earlier flagged the usage of unaccounted funds and inflated box office figures in the Malayalam film industry and questioned Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony in June.