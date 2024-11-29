Kochi: Holding that practices such as rolling coconuts around the Malikappuram temple and sprinkling turmeric powder on its walls are not part of the temple's customary traditions, the Kerala High Court has emphasised that such activities should not cause inconvenience to other devotees visiting the temple.

The Devaswom Bench, comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice S. Muraleekrishna, directed the Travancore Devaswom Board to issue an advisory to pilgrims on the virtual queue platform and also through print and visual media discouraging these non-customary practices.

The bench also instructed the Chief Police Coordinator of Sabarimala that disciplinary action could be initiated against police personnel involved in a controversial photo shoot on the 'Pathinettampadi' (18 holy steps) on November 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

As informed by the state government the previous day, ADGP S. Sreejith, in charge of police security at Sabarimala, appeared before the bench. The court had earlier underscored the importance of preserving the sanctity of the temple and adhering strictly to its customs. It further reiterated that photography and videography are prohibited on the steps and in the Thirumuttam (the main courtyard outside the sanctum sanctorum).

The Travancore Devaswom Board had earlier submitted before the Court that the pilgrims were taking photos and videos in the thirumuttam of Sabarimala using mobile phone in spite of there being boards installed banning such activities.

During the hearing today, a division Bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishna S orally observed:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Vloggers or pilgrims cannot take photograph or videography while climbing pathinettam padi or when they are moving for darshan, especially near the upper thirumuttam.”

The Court had earlier cautioned against taking photos in the Sabarimala emphasizing that the temple was placed in a Special Security Zone.

In a separate development, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) informed the court of actions taken in response to a fire incident involving a low-floor bus operating on the Pampa-Nilackal route. According to the KSRTC report, the fire was caused by a short circuit due to improperly connected battery cables. Following an inquiry, two employees from the Peroorkada Depot, Rajesh Kumar and Lal, were suspended, while departmental action was initiated against the Supervisor and Depot Engineer.

(With Live Law inputs)