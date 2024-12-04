Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery BR-100 2024 results today; Rs 12 cr first prize
Mail This Article
Thiruvananthapuram: The highly anticipated Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery BR-100 draw for 2024 is set to take place on Wednesday at 2 pm.
A total of 45 lakh tickets, priced at Rs 300 each, have been issued across five series. The jackpot winner will receive Rs 12 crore. The agent for the winning ticket will earn Rs 1.2 crore as commission, bringing the total grand prize payout to Rs 12.12 crore. Finance Minister KN Balagopal officially launched the lottery on October 9.
The second prize of Rs 1 crore will be awarded to one winner in each series, amounting to Rs 5 crore collectively. Agents will also earn a total of Rs 50 lakh in commissions for this category.
Prize structure
1st Prize: Rs 12 crore
2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore
3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh
5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh
6th Prize: Rs 5,000
7th Prize: Rs 1,000
8th Prize: Rs 500
9th Prize: Rs 300
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh