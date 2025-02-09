Kochi: Muvattupuzha police on Sunday took Ananthu Krishnan, the key accused in the multi-crore CSR fund scam, to four locations, including his house and office in Kochi, for evidence collection. Manorama News reported that the accused will also be taken to a flat in Kalamassery for further evidence gathering. Police recovered some documents from his office Socialbee Ventures at Kadavnthra.

Police suspect that the 26-year-old from Thodupuzha swindled around Rs 800 crore by deceiving people through a half-price offer scheme. During interrogation, he claimed that he had given money to Sai Gramam Global Trust Chairman K N Anand Kumar and several politicians in the state. He added that he would reveal the names of the politicians later.

The accused faces charges of swindling crores from people by offering laptops, scooters, and home appliances at half price. Using his connections with voluntary organisations and local representatives, he convinced people that the scheme was implemented using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from various companies. He orchestrated the fraud by establishing the National NGO Confederation and deceiving NGOs, trusts, and local government bodies into promoting the scheme. He collected half the price of the products from applicants, promising delivery within 40 days. However, neither the products were delivered, nor the funds were refunded.

Manorama News reported that Paravur native Prameela was the first to file a complaint against Ananthu Krishnan with Muvattuouzha police. Following this, Ananthu allegedly contacted Prameela who is the treasurer of Seed Society and threatened to die by suicide.

Around 600 complaints have been registered against Ananthu Krishnan regarding the CSR fund scam. Apart from Muvattupuzha, complaints have been filed in Kannur, Malappuram, Idukki, and Kasaragod districts. Over 200 cases have been registered in Kannur, while around 147 cases have been reported in Malappuram.