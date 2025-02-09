The police team investigating the fake CSR fund scam has discovered that Ananthu Krishnan, the prime accused in the case, had financially supported over 50 political leaders from various parties across Ernakulam and Idukki districts. In addition to sponsoring various programmes organised by political parties, he also contributed funds to their election campaigns.

Given the potential ramifications for all major political parties, the police have yet to disclose the list of recipients. However, crucial documents detailing Ananthu Krishnan’s financial transactions were recovered during evidence collection after he was taken into custody. Investigators found meticulously maintained records specifying the exact amounts disbursed and the recipients, ranging from minor politicians to prominent leaders.

In his statement given to the investigators, Ananthu also claimed that NGO Confederation Chairman KN Anandakumar had been receiving Rs 10 lakh from him every month.

Beyond political figures, Ananthu has also handed over records of payments made to various government officials. The evidence collection, which began on Friday morning, is still underway. With concrete proof in hand, the police cannot conclude the investigation without interrogating the individuals who received the funds.

Those directly involved in the scam, as well as political leaders who facilitated Ananthu’s operations, will also be questioned. Since financial fraud cases demand a collective accountability approach, identifying all responsible parties is crucial before arraigning the accused and framing charges. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau are also scrutinising the case.

Rs 800 crore fraud uncovered

A preliminary police assessment estimates that Ananthu Krishnan has defrauded at least Rs 800 crore. Evidence-collection efforts have been conducted in Erattupetta and Thodupuzha. With the interrogation and evidence collection nearing completion, an order transferring the case to the Crime Branch is expected soon.

So far, 153 cases have been registered against Ananthu Krishnan and his associates. At 34, Idukki leads in registered cases, with Thodupuzha accounting for the highest number of complaints --600.